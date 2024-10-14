NASA Europa Clipper Mission To Jupiter's Moon: Launch Date, Time And How To Watch Live

The countdown has begun for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Europa Clipper mission, scheduled to take off on Monday.

The mission, initially planned to be launched on October 10, was delayed due to Hurricane Milton, which hit Florida last week. The storm also damaged parts of NASA's Kennedy Space Center, but it was soon opened to resume preparations for the Europa Clipper launch.

Europa Clipper will travel 1.8 billion miles (2.9 billion km) to reach Jupiter in April 2030. The spacecraft will orbit Jupiter and focus on the planet's icy moon, Europa. The ambitious mission of the US space agency is aimed at exploring the potential existence of life on Jupiter’s moon.