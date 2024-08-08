NASA Considers SpaceX Crew Dragon For Return Of Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

NASA has announced that the space mission of astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, launched aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, could be extended significantly due to ongoing technical issues. The agency said it is exploring alternative options for the astronauts' return.

The space agency is considering using SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule as a potential solution. If Starliner continues to be deemed unfit for re-entry, the Crew Dragon could be tasked with bringing Williams and Wilmore back to Earth in February 2025.

The two astronauts were scheduled for an eight-day stay on the ISS. However, the mission has been prolonged due to persistent glitches in the Starliner's propulsion system, including a series of helium leaks. Boeing and NASA have been working together to address these problems, but the spacecraft's return to Earth remains uncertain.

The prolonged mission has not deterred Williams and Wilmore from their research objectives. Williams, a seasoned astronaut on her third space mission, has been involved in groundbreaking research on fluid physics in microgravity.

This research, which involves studying surface tension to aid in the growth of plants in space, is crucial for future space exploration and the establishment of human habitats beyond Earth.

NASA has assured the public and stakeholders that it is actively working on several contingencies to ensure the safe return of the astronauts. The agency emphasised its commitment to both addressing the technical issues with the Starliner and ensuring the astronauts' well-being during their extended stay.