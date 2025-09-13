My Husband's Voice Will Be Louder Than Ever, Says Charlie Kirk's Wife

Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, spoke publicly for the first time since his assassination, delivering an emotional tribute to her husband and vowing to continue the mission he began.

During a press conference, she addressed her supporters and a nation grieving the loss of her husband, who was fatally shot while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

In a direct message to those responsible for his death, Kirk’s widow declared that they “have no idea what you have unleashed across this country and within this wife.” She affirmed that her husband’s voice will remain “louder and more clearly than ever.”

Erika Kirk also spoke directly to the President and Vice President, stating, "My husband loved you, and he knew you loved him too. Your friendship was amazing." She praised law enforcement for their tireless efforts in capturing the suspect in her husband's killing.

She concluded her tribute with a promise to her late husband: "I promise, I will never let your legacy die." She vowed to make his movement "the biggest thing this nation has ever seen." The movement, she said, will not only continue but will become "stronger, bolder, louder and greater than ever" in the wake of the tragedy.

Her address, which took place in her husband's Turning Point USA office, highlighted his profound commitment to his faith. She said one of his last conversations on Earth was "witnessing for his lord and saviour, Jesus Christ" and prayed that he "be received into the merciful arms of Jesus, our loving Saviour."

Kirk said that she explained her husband’s death to their three-year-old daughter, telling her, “Daddy’s on a work trip with Jesus.” She recalled how he often wanted to be remembered for his courage and faith, adding that above all else, he "loved his children, and he loved me with all of his heart."