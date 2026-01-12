Musk’s X Probed By UK Over Grok’s Thousands Of Sexualised Images

UK regulators have opened a probe into Elon Musk’s X as backlash mounts worldwide over the thousands of sexually suggestive images generated by the artificial intelligence tool Grok on the social media platform.

The UK communications regulator Ofcom said Monday that is formally investigating whether X, a subsidiary of xAI, breached the nation’s Online Safety Act, potentially exposing the platform to fines or restrictions on its service. X declined to comment on the probe, but has said in recent days that it takes action against illegal content by removing it and suspending accounts.

Nations including the UK, France and India have condemned xAI’s Grok chatbot, accusing it of illegally creating sexualized images of people without their consent. The US and Japan are by far X’s largest markets by active users, followed by Indonesia, India and the UK, according to the data and analytics provider DataReportal. The governments of the three latter nations have now all chastised xAI, with Indonesia going as far as to temporarily block access to Grok. The US has yet to meaningfully weigh in.

Grok is designed with fewer guardrails than other mainstream AI tools. A feature recently added allows users to undress people’s photos, posing them in underwear and other provocative wear. Grok users have now created thousands of non-consensual, sexually suggestive images of children and women on X by some estimates.

It’s illegal in the UK to own or share any sexual images of children, and to share intimate footage of people without consent, including material generated by AI.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle on Monday told Times Radio that the government “of course” would consider banning X, but that the law requires ministers to let the regulator do its job.

X users can interact with Grok directly on the platform by tagging its account in posts and prompting the chatbot to respond. Grok generates text and images that appear as posts on the social network. After users flooded the tool with requests to “undress” people, xAI began restricting the image-generation tool to paid users on X, though it was still free on the standalone Grok app.

Musk also this month posted a warning that anyone using Grok to make illegal content would “suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content.”