US Overwhelmed By Brutal, Illegal Immigrants From Africa, Asia, Middle East: Trump

The United States is overwhelmed by an influx of illegal immigrants from Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, former President and current Republican candidate Donald Trump asserted in a recent conversation with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, on social media platform X.

“I believe over 20 million people came to America illegally,” Trump claimed.

The high-profile exchange between Trump and Musk began with the Tesla CEO's praise for Trump’s response to a recent assassination attempt. “Trump’s reaction was incredible...How you fought back is how America would fight back. It is part of the reason I decided to endorse you.”

Trump described the assassination attempt as traumatic. “It was not pleasant for me. There was a lot of blood,” he said. “It did not feel surreal. I heard people shout 'bullets,' and there were bullets flying above my head as I went down...I am more of a believer in God now.”

Trump went on to criticise the current administration’s handling of the border. “They (immigrants) are coming from countries that are stupidly bombing Israel. We have a defective government, and you see it at the best at the border. We have millions of people coming in from the borders, and both Kamala and Joe did nothing about it.”

Trump characterised many immigrants as problematic. “These are rough people coming into the country, and we do not want them here...They are also taking in non-productive people who do not want to work, and other countries are getting rid of their bad, brutal, and non-productive people.”

Musk echoed Trump’s concerns, describing the situation as “a fundamental and existential issue.” “If this happens for another four years, we will not have a country left," he said.