Mumbai-Born US Adviser Ashley Tellis Arrested For Retaining Secret Documents: Here's What Happened
Senior U.S. State Department adviser Ashley Tellis was arrested after documents, out of which some marked 'Secret' and 'Top Secret', were recovered from him.
Senior U.S. State Department adviser of Indian origin, Ashley Tellis, was arrested on Tuesday following an FBI search of his house over the weekend. Tellis has been charged with unlawfully retaining classified government records.
FBI agents claimed to have recovered more than 1,000 pages of sensitive material from his Virginia home, authorities said.
The documents, some of which were marked 'Secret' and 'Top Secret', were allegedly stored in filing cabinets and even trash bags, according to charging papers.
BREAKING: State Department employee accused of removing classified docs from secure locations, meeting with Chinese officials
According to news agency Associated Press, Tellis has advised multiple administrations and currently holds a senior fellowship at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Washington-based think tank. Tellis hails from Mumbai and he completed his education in Mumbai before earning a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago.
He is being held pending a detention hearing. Prosecutors allege he printed or had colleagues print classified materials and removed them from secure government facilities, including by carrying them out in a briefcase. Surveillance footage has been cited to support the claims.
1,000 Pages Of Documents Found During Search
According to what seem like "charging papers" as posted by FOX News, Tellis's arrest took place after a federal court on October 11 issued a search warrant authorising the search of his house in Vienna, Virginia, as well as his vehicle and person. The searches were conducted on the same day.
During a search of his house, investigators allegedly found over a 1,000 pages of paper documents with classification markings at the 'Top Secret' and/or 'Secret' levels at various locations within the house. The documents were found in four locations.
Statement From US Attorney's Office
The US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia in a release said, "We are fully focused on protecting the American people from all threats, foreign and domestic. The charges as alleged in this case represent a grave risk to the safety and security of our citizens. The facts and the law in this case are clear, and we will continue following them to ensure that justice is served."
If convicted, Tellis faces a maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, a $100 special assessment and forfeiture. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.