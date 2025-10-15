Mumbai-Born US Adviser Ashley Tellis Arrested For Retaining Secret Documents: Here's What Happened

Senior U.S. State Department adviser of Indian origin, Ashley Tellis, was arrested on Tuesday following an FBI search of his house over the weekend. Tellis has been charged with unlawfully retaining classified government records.

FBI agents claimed to have recovered more than 1,000 pages of sensitive material from his Virginia home, authorities said.

The documents, some of which were marked 'Secret' and 'Top Secret', were allegedly stored in filing cabinets and even trash bags, according to charging papers.