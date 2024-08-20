Mpox Surge Raises Fear Of Spread Before Patients Show Symptoms

The new mutated strain — related to a more virulent version called clade I — is responsible for many of the 17,794 cases and 535 deaths in Congo this year, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Of these fatal cases, more than 60% have been among children under the age of five. Unlike clade IIb, a milder strain that erupted in 2022 and spread primarily through men who have sex with men, the current variant is spreading through all kinds of sexual activity and other close physical contact.