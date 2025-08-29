Modi-Xi Meeting To Draw Focus On China's Rare Earths Curbs To India

Despite a warming of the China-India relationship, automakers in the South Asian country still a lack supply of heavy rare earth magnets — an issue they hope can be resolved when Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President Xi Jinping this weekend.

More than 50 Indian applications to import heavy rare earth magnets are awaiting approval in China, and there’s been no supply since April, people familiar with the matter said, asking for anonymity to discuss private details. That was when China, which controls 90% of the world’s rare earths processing, imposed strict curbs on exports to other countries amid a renewed trade war with the US.

While the overall shipments of rare earth magnets to India from China spiked in July, the people familiar said that this was due to the easing of flows of lighter grade rare earth magnets (LREs), which can be used as substitutes in small motors.

Indian automakers have been petitioning government officials to engage more actively with their counterparts on the issue. While there’s been some breakthroughs in the bilateral relationship in recent weeks, like talks to resume direct flights and ease border tensions, a normalization on critical mineral supply has yet to emerge.

An official in New Delhi told reporters earlier this month that China had assured India of supplies of fertilizer, rare earth and tunnel boring machines. But the topic was conspicuously absent in China’s statement after Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Indian counterpart as part of a two-day visit to New Delhi earlier this month.

The anticipated top leaders’ meeting this weekend will test Modi’s ability to extract policy favors from Beijing as India shifts closer to China amid deteriorating ties with the US.

The months-long supply crunch has forced automakers to make design changes that reduce their reliance on heavy rare earth magnets, such as switching to motors that can be converted to run on LRE- or ferrite-based magnets.

China’s export controls apply to seven medium and heavy rare earths, as well as products — like the higher-performance magnets — that contain even small amounts of them. But even the LRE-only magnets were snarled in customs delays at the start of the curbs. That bottleneck has since eased, with shipments to India surging to a record in July.