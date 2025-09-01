Business NewsWorldModi-Xi Meeting: PM Raises Cross-Border Terror, Trade Deficit, Border Stability
ADVERTISEMENT

Modi-Xi Meeting: PM Raises Cross-Border Terror, Trade Deficit, Border Stability

PM Modi invited Xi Jinping to the BRICS Summit that India will host in 2026.

01 Sep 2025, 07:34 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping.&nbsp;(Photo Source: PTI)</p></div>
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo Source: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Summit. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at a Special briefing by MEA on PM's visit to China highlighted the key takeaways from the meet.

  • There is no change in india's position on China

  • Both sides in contact for scheduling challenges regarding direct flights between India & China

  • Received China's cooperation & understanding on the topic of cross-border terrorism

  • India-China trade deficit was also discussed when China's foreign minister was in India

  • There is a large & ongoing trade deficit between India & China

  • PM Modi invited Xi Jinping to the BRICS summit India will host in 2026

  • Both leaders agreed to move for solutions to reduce trade deficit

  • The role of Indian & Chinese economy to stabilise the global trade was recognised

  • Both leaders also exchanged views on increasing bilateral trade, jointly fighting terrorism

  • PM Modi underlined the need for peace, tranquility in border areas for continued bilateral relations

  • Both leaders took note of disengagement last year

  • Both agreed that India-China relationship is critical for the Asian century

  • PM Modi & Xi Jinping agreed that differences should not be allowed to grow in to disputes

  • PM Modi & Xi Jinping agreed that stable, amicable India-China relationship can help progress of both

  • PM Modi & Xi Jinping agreed that they are partners rather than rivals

  • Both leaders shared their principles of bilateral relations

  • Both leaders shared their perspectives for longer term growth & development of India & China

  • This is the second meeting between PM Modi & Chinese President Xi Jinping in a year

  • PM Modi's first engagement was a bilateral meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping

ALSO READ

PM In China: Modi Invites China's President Xi Jinping To BRICS Summit In 2026
Opinion
PM In China: Modi Invites China's President Xi Jinping To BRICS Summit In 2026
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT