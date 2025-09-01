Modi-Xi Meeting: PM Raises Cross-Border Terror, Trade Deficit, Border Stability
PM Modi invited Xi Jinping to the BRICS Summit that India will host in 2026.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Summit. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at a Special briefing by MEA on PM's visit to China highlighted the key takeaways from the meet.
There is no change in india's position on China
Both sides in contact for scheduling challenges regarding direct flights between India & China
Received China's cooperation & understanding on the topic of cross-border terrorism
India-China trade deficit was also discussed when China's foreign minister was in India
There is a large & ongoing trade deficit between India & China
Both leaders agreed to move for solutions to reduce trade deficit
The role of Indian & Chinese economy to stabilise the global trade was recognised
Both leaders also exchanged views on increasing bilateral trade, jointly fighting terrorism
PM Modi underlined the need for peace, tranquility in border areas for continued bilateral relations
Both leaders took note of disengagement last year
Both agreed that India-China relationship is critical for the Asian century
PM Modi & Xi Jinping agreed that differences should not be allowed to grow in to disputes
PM Modi & Xi Jinping agreed that stable, amicable India-China relationship can help progress of both
PM Modi & Xi Jinping agreed that they are partners rather than rivals
Both leaders shared their principles of bilateral relations
Both leaders shared their perspectives for longer term growth & development of India & China
This is the second meeting between PM Modi & Chinese President Xi Jinping in a year
PM Modi's first engagement was a bilateral meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping