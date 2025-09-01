Modi-Xi Meeting: PM Raises Cross-Border Terror, Trade Deficit, Border Stability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Summit. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at a Special briefing by MEA on PM's visit to China highlighted the key takeaways from the meet.

There is no change in india's position on China

Both sides in contact for scheduling challenges regarding direct flights between India & China

Received China's cooperation & understanding on the topic of cross-border terrorism

India-China trade deficit was also discussed when China's foreign minister was in India

There is a large & ongoing trade deficit between India & China

PM Modi invited Xi Jinping to the BRICS summit India will host in 2026

Both leaders agreed to move for solutions to reduce trade deficit

The role of Indian & Chinese economy to stabilise the global trade was recognised

Both leaders also exchanged views on increasing bilateral trade, jointly fighting terrorism

PM Modi underlined the need for peace, tranquility in border areas for continued bilateral relations

Both leaders took note of disengagement last year

Both agreed that India-China relationship is critical for the Asian century

PM Modi & Xi Jinping agreed that differences should not be allowed to grow in to disputes

PM Modi & Xi Jinping agreed that stable, amicable India-China relationship can help progress of both

PM Modi & Xi Jinping agreed that they are partners rather than rivals

Both leaders shared their principles of bilateral relations

Both leaders shared their perspectives for longer term growth & development of India & China

This is the second meeting between PM Modi & Chinese President Xi Jinping in a year