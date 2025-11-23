Modi Holds Talks With Japan PM Sanae Takaichi, Discusses Ways To Boost Trade Ties

“Had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan. We discussed ways to add momentum to bilateral cooperation in areas such as innovation, defence, talent mobility and more,” PM Modi posted on social media.

The two leaders also discussed ways to enhance trade ties.

“We are also looking to enhance trade ties between our nations. A strong India-Japan partnership is vital for a better planet,” Modi added.

This is the first meeting between PM Modi and Takaichi after she assumed the leadership of her country in October. Prime Minister Modi visited Japan in August this year.

During his visit, India and Japan firmed up 13 key agreements and declarations and announced the launch of several transformative initiatives.