Modi Hails China Ties As Bessent Swipes At India For Russian Oil Purchases

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed improved ties with China as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent escalated criticism of the South Asian nation over its purchases of Russian oil.

Modi said he’s looking forward to visiting China later this month — his first trip to the country in seven years — and meeting President Xi Jinping. The Indian leader met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday in New Delhi. Wang was visiting India for the first time in three years.

“India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other’s interests,” Modi said in a post on X on Tuesday. “Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity.”

India has been recalibrating its foreign policy more toward China and other members of the BRICS group after US President Donald Trump threatened to boost tariffs unless New Delhi stops importing Russian oil. Trump administration officials have singled out India for the oil purchases, accusing it of aiding Russia’s war in Ukraine and undermining US efforts to end the conflict.

Bessent on Tuesday intensified the criticism, saying India was “profiteering” off the oil purchases.

“We have planned to up the tariffs on India — these are secondary tariffs for buying the sanctioned Russian oil,” Bessent told CNBC. “They are reselling, they made $16 billion on excess profits — some of the richest families in India,” he added.