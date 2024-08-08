Modi Extends Best Wishes To Muhammad Yunus On Taking Oath As Head Of Bangladesh's Interim Government

A 16-member council of advisers was announced to assist Yunus in running the state's affairs. Md. Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, two key organisers of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, were also part of the advisory council.

Women's rights activist Farida Akhtar, right-wing party Hefazat-e-Islam's deputy chief AFM Khalid Hossain, Grameen Telecom trustee Nurjahan Begum, freedom fighter Sharmeen Murshid, chairman of Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board Supradip Chakma, Prof Bidhan Ranjan Roy and former foreign secretary Touhid Hossain are among the advisory council members.

Yunus was sworn in as the chief advisor - a position equivalent to prime minister.

Leaders of political parties, judges, representatives of various organizations, chiefs of the three services, inspector general of police, senior military and civil officers, diplomats, freedom fighters, senior journalists and other dignitaries were present at the ceremony.

Roy, Chakma and Bir Pratik Faruk-e-Azam could not take the oath as they were outside Dhaka.

The interim government will lead the country for a certain period and oversee the election to transition power to an elected government.

Ahead of taking the oath, Yunus promised to deliver a government which assures safety to its citizens and urged them to assist him in rebuilding the protest-torn country, as he described the ouster of Hasina as the country's 'second independence'.

Yunus, who was in Paris for the Olympic Games, returned to the country via Dubai on Thursday on an Emirates flight. Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, senior officials, student leaders and civil society members welcomed him at the airport.

"Today is a day of our pride,” he said at an emotional press conference at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after his arrival. "We have got independence for the second time. We have to protect this independence," he added.