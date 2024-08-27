Modi, Biden Call For Restoration Of Law And Order In Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden have urged for a swift restoration of peace and stability in Bangladesh, stressing the importance of ensuring the safety and security of minorities, particularly Hindus, in the South Asian nation. The leaders discussed these concerns during a recent telephone call, highlighting a shared commitment to addressing the ongoing challenges in the region.

The conversation between Modi and Biden highlighted the critical need for stability in Bangladesh, where recent unrest has raised alarms over the safety of people, especially the minority communities.

Both leaders expressed their deep concern and emphasised the necessity for measures to protect these communities and restore normalcy.