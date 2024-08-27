Modi, Biden Call For Restoration Of Law And Order In Bangladesh
In addition to the discussion on Bangladesh, Modi briefed Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine, where he reiterated India's support for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden have urged for a swift restoration of peace and stability in Bangladesh, stressing the importance of ensuring the safety and security of minorities, particularly Hindus, in the South Asian nation. The leaders discussed these concerns during a recent telephone call, highlighting a shared commitment to addressing the ongoing challenges in the region.
The conversation between Modi and Biden highlighted the critical need for stability in Bangladesh, where recent unrest has raised alarms over the safety of people, especially the minority communities.
Both leaders expressed their deep concern and emphasised the necessity for measures to protect these communities and restore normalcy.
Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden on phone today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated Indiaâs full support for early return of peace and stability.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2024
We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh andâ¦
In addition to the discussion on Bangladesh, the call covered a range of other significant issues. Modi briefed Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine, where he reiterated India's support for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
The conversation also reaffirmed the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is based in shared values of democracy, the rule of law, and strong people-to-people ties.
Both leaders acknowledged the substantial progress in bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening multilateral cooperation, including within the Quad framework.