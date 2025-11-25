Miss Universe Finalist Olivia Yace Resigns, Cuts Ties with Pageant Committee — Here's Why
In a candid statement released via Instagram, Yace announced she is severing all future professional ties with the Miss Universe Committee.
In a sudden development following the Miss Universe 2025 competition in Bangkok, Olivia Yace, the standout representative for Côte d'Ivoire, on Monday officially resigned her title as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania.
In a candid statement released via Instagram, Yace announced she is severing all future professional ties with the Miss Universe Committee, citing a conflict with her core principles and a refusal to accept a "diminished role."
Yace, who was widely regarded as a frontrunner throughout the competition, explained that her decision was necessary to protect her integrity.
"As the representative of Côte d'Ivoire at the Miss Universe 2025 competition in Bangkok, I witnessed firsthand that I was capable of accomplishing great things despite adversity," Yace wrote. "But to continue on this path, I must remain true to my values: respect, dignity, excellence, and equal opportunity—the strongest pillars that guide me." [sic]
While acknowledging the platform the pageant provided, Yace expressed that the continental title she was awarded did not align with her potential or her standards of excellence. "With a heart full of gratitude and profound respect, I hereby announce my resignation from the title of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, as well as from any future affiliation with the Miss Universe Committee," she declared.
She noted that stepping away from this "diminished role" would allow her to better serve as a role model, particularly for young girls. Yace emphasised her desire to encourage the next generation to "walk confidently into rooms where they believe they do not belong."
In a powerful segment of her statement, Yace issued a direct call to action for the global Black and African diaspora. "I call upon Black, African, Caribbean, American, and Afro-descendant communities: continue entering spaces where you are not expected," she urged. "Never let anyone define who we are or limit our potential. Our presence matters, and our voices must be heard."
Despite the friction with the organisation, Yace maintained a tone of sportsmanship, extending congratulations to the new Miss Universe. She also offered well-wishes to Miss Universe Jamaica for a "swift recovery," hinting at the physical and emotional toll of the competition week.
Yace concluded her announcement with a commitment to continue her advocacy work independently. "I will now continue my journey differently, with the same determination to uplift and inspire," she stated, signing off with a resonant message: "It's time for Africa."