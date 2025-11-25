Miss Universe Finalist Olivia Yace Resigns, Cuts Ties with Pageant Committee — Here's Why

In a sudden development following the Miss Universe 2025 competition in Bangkok, Olivia Yace, the standout representative for Côte d'Ivoire, on Monday officially resigned her title as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania.

In a candid statement released via Instagram, Yace announced she is severing all future professional ties with the Miss Universe Committee, citing a conflict with her core principles and a refusal to accept a "diminished role."

Yace, who was widely regarded as a frontrunner throughout the competition, explained that her decision was necessary to protect her integrity.

"As the representative of Côte d'Ivoire at the Miss Universe 2025 competition in Bangkok, I witnessed firsthand that I was capable of accomplishing great things despite adversity," Yace wrote. "But to continue on this path, I must remain true to my values: respect, dignity, excellence, and equal opportunity—the strongest pillars that guide me." [sic]