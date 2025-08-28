Minneapolis Shooting: Gunman Kills Two Children During Catholic School Mass

Two children were killed and 17 people injured after a gunman dressed in black fired dozens of rounds through the windows of a Minneapolis Catholic church holding a Mass for elementary school students.

The unidentified gunman, who was in his early 20s, then took his own life in the rear of the church adjacent to the Annunciation Catholic School, said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. He was armed with a rifle, shotgun and a pistol, and he is believed to have fired from all three weapons, the chief said.

Fourteen of the injured victims were children, and two are in critical condition, O’Hara said. The two children killed were 8 and 10 years old.

“There are no words that can capture the horror of this unspeakable act,” Mayor Jacob Frey said at a press briefing.

Founded in 1923, the school runs pre-kindergarten through eighth grade and had scheduled an all-school Mass at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday to mark the the first week of school.

Police responded to emergency calls around 8:30 a.m. Emergency crews requested a mass-casualty response, and fire units began bringing in additional resources. Once at the scene, response teams attempted to provide first aid and rescue the children who were hiding inside the building, O’Hara said.

A vehicle was left behind on the scene and it is uncertain whether the gunman was carrying the weapons lawfully, O’Hara said.