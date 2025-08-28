Minneapolis School Shooting: What We Know So Far

Two children, aged eight and 10, were killed and 17 others were injured in a school shooting in Minneapolis, United States, on Aug. 27, according to police.

The attack occurred at the Annunciation Catholic Church, which is connected to the Annunciation Catholic School.

Among the injured were 14 children and three elderly parishioners who were gathered to mark the first week of classes at the school.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said that the victims were shot while “sitting in the pews at Mass” at Annunciation Catholic School.

Police identified the gunman as Robin Westman, 23, from suburban Minneapolis. Authorities said that Westman had no prior criminal record.

According to a yearbook cited by CNN, Westman graduated from the school in 2017. Social media records also suggest that Westman’s mother was employed at the school between 2016 and 2021.

Westman, who was dressed in black, fired shots through the church windows before taking his own life from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Officers recovered three firearms from the scene: a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol, all legally purchased. Police said that Westman had recently obtained a permit to buy firearms.