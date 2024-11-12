Who Is Mike Waltz, India Caucus Head, Picked By Donald Trump As National Security Adviser?

After retiring from the Army, Waltz continued his service as a policy advisor in the White House and Pentagon, working with Secretaries of Defense, Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates, and advising the Bush administration on defence policies. He is the first Green Beret to be elected to Congress.

His experiences led him to write the book 'Warrior Diplomat: A Green Beret’s Battles from Washington to Afghanistan,' supporting veterans' foundations, and a children’s book 'Dawn of the Brave' on the value of service.

Waltz also built a successful small business with over 400 employees, and his company was recognised in the Inc. 500 list of fast-growing companies.

Apart from being an author and adviser, Waltz also provides expert commentary on foreign policy, defence, and business issues to viewers around the world at Fox News Channel as a contributor.