Microsoft Software Engineer Pratik Pandey Dies On Silicon Valley Campus At 35

28 Aug 2025, 11:28 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Microsoft campus in Mountain View, California.(Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)</p></div>
The Microsoft campus in Mountain View, California.(Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)
A 35-year-old Microsoft Corp. software engineer has died at the company’s Silicon Valley campus.

Pratik Pandey badged into the office on the evening of Aug. 19 and was found dead in the early hours of the following morning, according to a family member who has spoken with Microsoft and requested anonymity to discuss a personal matter.

He was known to frequently work late into the night, the family member said. The cause of death is still pending, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner.

“A joyful soul with a radiant smile, Pratik loved playing soccer, great son & friend,” reads an announcement for a viewing service in the Bay Area scheduled for Thursday.

The company declined to comment. Microsoft is still investigating the death, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Pandey worked on Microsoft’s Fabric product, which is used to analyze data and competes with companies like Snowflake Inc. He reported up through cloud and AI chief Scott Guthrie, an executive vice president.

Before joining Microsoft in 2020, Pandey worked stints at companies including Walmart Inc. and Apple Inc., according to his LinkedIn profile. He was an alumni of San Jose State University.

Memories and well wishes about Pandey flooded social media this week as the news spread. The family and community members have been working to get his body returned to India, where his parents live. 

