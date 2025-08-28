Microsoft Software Engineer Pratik Pandey Dies On Silicon Valley Campus At 35

A 35-year-old Microsoft Corp. software engineer has died at the company’s Silicon Valley campus.

Pratik Pandey badged into the office on the evening of Aug. 19 and was found dead in the early hours of the following morning, according to a family member who has spoken with Microsoft and requested anonymity to discuss a personal matter.

He was known to frequently work late into the night, the family member said. The cause of death is still pending, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner.

“A joyful soul with a radiant smile, Pratik loved playing soccer, great son & friend,” reads an announcement for a viewing service in the Bay Area scheduled for Thursday.

The company declined to comment. Microsoft is still investigating the death, according to a person familiar with the matter.