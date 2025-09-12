Microsoft Defends Firing Workers Over Gaza Protest; Responds To Allegations Over Israel Misusing Its Tech

Microsoft President Brad Smith has made it clear to the employees that those who joined Gaza-related protests inside his office would not be allowed to keep their jobs. Speaking at an internal meeting on Thursday, he defended the company’s decision to fire four staff members involved in an August sit-in protest at his office, according to a Business Insider report.

The firing of workers came amid ongoing internal protests by several employees urging Microsoft to end its ties with the Israeli military as the war in Gaza continues. Smith also assured that Microsoft has hired law firm Covington & Burling to investigate the claims that its tech was used for mass surveillance on Palestinians by Israel.

"Let me say this, anybody who is smart enough to get a job at Microsoft is smart enough to know that you don't get to storm in and break into buildings and occupy other people's offices and keep your job at Microsoft," Smith was quoted as saying by Business Insider.