Microsoft Activists Arrested In HQ Protest Over Israel Ties

Microsoft Corp. activist employees and supporters were arrested after returning to the company’s headquarters for a second day to demand that the software maker sever business ties with the Israeli military.

The demonstration followed a protest Tuesday, when participants were warned to leave or face trespassing charges — and quickly did so. When protesters gathered again Wednesday afternoon at the Redmond, Washington, headquarters, they set up tents and chanted slogans.

“Today, the group returned and engaged in vandalism and property damage,” Microsoft said in an emailed statement. “They also disrupted, harassed, and took tables and tents from local small businesses at a lunchtime farmer’s market for employees.”

Police began to clear the demonstration about an hour after it began, removing bicycles and upturned tables that had been formed into a makeshift barricade. Several protesters were led off in handcuffs and zip ties. One, who had been speaking into a bullhorn, was wrestled to the ground by police and taken away. Another protester was put in restraints and carried off.