Michael Smuss, Who Fought Nazis With Molotov Cocktails During Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, Dies at 99

The Warsaw Ghetto initially held some 3,80,000 Jews who were cramped into tight living spaces, and at its peak housed about half a million people. Disease and starvation were rampant, and bodies often appeared on the streets.

Smuss joined the Jewish resistance in the ghetto and he was active in an underground group led by Mordechai Anielewicz, according to Frank Steffens, a family member living in Germany.

While working to restore helmets Nazi soldiers used in battle, Smuss had access to a thinning substance which could also be used to make Molotov cocktails. He stole as much of it as he could and passed it to the resistance.

"We filled up bottles which were then put up on the roofs of all the houses close to the entrance of the ghetto, with the expectation that, once they're going to come, we'll be throwing them down," Smuss recounted three years ago in a video for the Sumter County Museum in South Carolina, which exhibited his art at the time.

When the Nazis entered the ghetto on April 19, 1943, with the intention of razing it to the ground, hundreds of Jews took up arms in a desperate attempt to fight back.