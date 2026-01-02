Miami To Dethrone NYC? THIS Venture Capitalist Predicts Shift In US Finance And Tech Hubs

David Sacks, the venture capitalist serving as a co-chair of President Donald Trump’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, on Friday sparked debate over America’s economic geography. He said Miami and Austin are poised to replace New York City and San Francisco as the country’s leading finance and technology centres.

“As a response to socialism, Miami will replace NYC as the finance capital and Austin will replace SF as the tech capital,” Sacks wrote in a post on X. He said progressive policies in Democratic-led states would push finance from New York to Miami and technology from San Francisco to Austin.