Miami To Dethrone NYC? THIS Venture Capitalist Predicts Shift In US Finance And Tech Hubs
Miami has spent several years courting Wall Street and venture capital, with high-profile firms and investors expanding their footprints in South Florida
David Sacks, the venture capitalist serving as a co-chair of President Donald Trump’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, on Friday sparked debate over America’s economic geography. He said Miami and Austin are poised to replace New York City and San Francisco as the country’s leading finance and technology centres.
“As a response to socialism, Miami will replace NYC as the finance capital and Austin will replace SF as the tech capital,” Sacks wrote in a post on X. He said progressive policies in Democratic-led states would push finance from New York to Miami and technology from San Francisco to Austin.
The comment links the idea of capital flight to politics. It echoes a broader view among some business leaders that taxes, regulation and cost of living are pushing investment and talent towards lower-cost and lower-tax cities, alongside corporate headquarters announcements.
Miami has spent several years courting Wall Street and venture capital. High-profile firms and investors have expanded their presence in South Florida, with supporters framing the city as an emerging “Wall Street South.”
Austin, meanwhile, has attracted corporate relocations and expansions, including moves by Oracle and Tesla. These moves have reinforced Central Texas’s position as a growing technology hub, according to Reuters.
Still, the incumbents retain structural advantages. New York remains home to the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, and continues to describe its position as a global financial capital as secure.
In the Bay Area, recent data show venture capital and artificial intelligence—computer systems designed to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence—funding remains concentrated around San Francisco and Silicon Valley, even as remote work and regional diversification reshape hiring.
Sacks was appointed to his White House advisory roles during Trump’s second term. He has been a prominent voice on technology policy and the administration’s push to accelerate artificial intelligence and crypto initiatives.