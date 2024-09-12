US, India Discuss Strengthening Maritime Security And Naval Cooperation

NDTV ProfitWorldUS, India Discuss Strengthening Maritime Security And Naval Cooperation
Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador to India met with several key members of maritime security and held discussions.

12 Sep 2024, 12:52 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>US ambassador-designate to India Eric Garcetti. (Source: Eric Gracetti/X)</p></div>
US ambassador-designate to India Eric Garcetti. (Source: Eric Gracetti/X)

Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador to India, met Vice Admiral Sanjay Singh, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Naval Command, on Wednesday and discussed ways to strengthen maritime security cooperation and the bilateral naval relationship.

Garcetti was accompanied by Mike Hankey, US Consul General in Mumbai, and other American officials.

“Discussions were held on strengthening maritime security cooperation and the bilateral naval relationship,” the Western Naval Command said in a post on X.

India and the US share robust ties in the areas of space, nuclear energy and defence.

