Zuckerberg Says Biden Administration ‘Pressured’ Meta To Pull Covid Posts

On the eve of the US presidential election, pitting Vice President Kamala Harris against former president Donald Trump, Zuckerberg is also taking pains to appear non-partisan. “My goal is to be neutral and not play a role one way or another — or to even appear to be playing a role,” Zuckerberg wrote in the letter, the contents of which were posted to the Facebook page of the House Judiciary Committee and confirmed by Meta. He was writing in reference to contributions made in the last presidential cycle to support electoral infrastructure.