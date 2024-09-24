A Female Cat Has More Freedoms Than A Woman In Afghanistan: Meryl Streep

American actress Meryl Streep criticised the Taliban's edicts in Afghanistan, which have "stripped women of their education and employment, freedom of expression and movement." She was speaking at an event of the United Nations.

"Today in Kabul, a female cat has more freedoms than a woman. A cat may go sit on the front porch and feel the sun on her face; she may chase a squirrel in the park. A squirrel has more rights than a girl in Afghanistan because the public parks are closed to women and girls by the Taliban," the Academy Award-winning actor said.

The Permanent Missions of Ireland, Indonesia, Switzerland and Qatar hosted a high-level event on the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan in partnership with the Women's Forum on Afghanistan.

It was hosted by former Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallström. It also included remarks from UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who said Afghanistan will never take its rightful place on the global stage if it does not recognise the rights of half of its population.

Streep also criticised the laws barring women from singing in public, calling the edicts "odd" and a "suppression of natural law."

"A bird may sing in Kabul, but a girl may not, and a woman may not in public," she said.