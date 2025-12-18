Medline Jumps 41% After Raising $6.26 Billion In Year’s Top IPO

Medline manufactures and distributes medical supplies such as gloves, gowns and exam tables used by hospitals and doctors. The three private equity firms sealed a $34 billion deal to acquire a majority stake in the company in 2021, in one of the largest leveraged buyouts of all time.

The IPO surpassed the previous largest listing this year, Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.’s $5.26 billion Hong Kong offering. In the US, it’s the biggest IPO since Rivian Automotive Inc.’s $13.7 billion deal in 2021.

The IPO pricing gave the company a market value of about $39 billion, based on the shares listed in its regulatory filings.

Medline’s debut ends the US IPO calendar with a bang, after market disruptions that delayed several long-awaited listings, and sets the stage for a banner 2026 led by a potential blockbuster SpaceX debut that’s set to be the largest on record.

First-time share sales in the US this year pulled in more than $46 billion, excluding blank-check firms, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Even with Medline, the total is expected to remain just below the nearly $50 billion raised per year on average in the decade before Covid.