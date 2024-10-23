McDonald’s Quarter Pounders Linked To Deadly E. Coli Outbreak, CDC Says

E. coli is a bacteria that’s normally found in the intestines of people or animals, and is often harmless. The latest outbreak was caused by a virulent form, and all the infections were tied to the same strain: E. coli O157:H7. Symptoms typically start three to four days after swallowing the bacteria and can include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.

McDonald’s handling of the situation will be critical for how investors respond, according to Citigroup analyst Jon Tower. Key elements involve taking action to control the outbreak, taking responsibility for the situation and over-correcting on food safety messages and investments, he wrote in a note to clients.

“Negative food safety news is never welcomed by restaurants operators, especially those working to improve the brand image after getting off-sides on consumer affordability in recent years,” Tower said.

The company has removed the Quarter Pounder from restaurants in Colorado, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming, as well as parts of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. It also said that some of the infections may stem from a single supplier of the onions that serves three distribution centers.

The true number of people infected is likely much higher than is currently known and may involve additional states, the CDC said. That’s because many people recover without being tested. The case count may also continue to rise because it takes three to four weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak, the agency said.

