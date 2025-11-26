Massive H-1B Visa Fraud Alleged: Chennai Tops List with 2,20,000 Visas, Says US Economist

US economist and former Congressman Dave Brat has triggered a fresh political storm over America’s H-1B visa programme, alleging "industrial-scale fraud" centred on the US consulate in Chennai.

Speaking on Steve Bannon’s 'War Room' podcast, Brat claimed that one Indian district received about 2,20,000 H-1B visas, even though US law caps new H-1B visas at 85,000 a year.

Brat argued that the system has been "captured by industrial-scale fraud," saying 71% of H-1B visas go to Indian nationals, while only 12% are issued to Chinese workers. "There’s a cap of only 85,000 H-1B visas, yet somehow one district in India, the Madras (Chennai) district got 220,000. That’s 2.5 times the cap… When you hear H-1B, think of your family, because these fraudulent visas just stole their future," he said.