Massive Explosion Rips Through Switzerland Bar At Luxury Ski Resort Town, Several Dead

Several people were killed and others left injured when an explosion ripped through a bar in Switzerland's luxury Alpine ski resort town of Crans Montana, Swiss police told news agency AFP on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

"There has been an explosion of unknown origin. "There are several injured, and several dead,'' Gaetan Lathion, a police spokesman in Wallis canton in southwestern Switzerland told AFP and local media earlier today.

Lathion said the explosion took place at around 1:30 am (0030 GMT) in a bar called Le Constellation, which is popular with tourists, as revellers rang in the new year, according to AFP. Images published by Swiss media showed a building in flames, and emergency services nearby.