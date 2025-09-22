Massacre In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 30 Civilians Killed In Pakistan Airforce Strike On Tirah Valley Village
At least 30 civilians, including women and children, were killed in airstrikes conducted by the Pakistani Air Force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province early Monday morning, according to a report by NDTV.
The strikes reportedly took place around 2:00 am, when Pakistani fighter jets dropped eight LS-6 bombs on Matre Dara village in the Tirah Valley, resulting in a large-scale massacre. All of those killed were civilians, NDTV report said.
Local media reported that many others were injured in the attack, though the extent of their injuries remains unclear. Rescue teams are deployed to search for bodies trapped under the rubble, raising fears that the death toll may rise further, as per report.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has frequently witnessed counter-terrorism operations in recent years, many of which have resulted in civilian casualties. In June, Amnesty International highlighted the increasing number of drone strikes in the region, warning that they reflect a disturbing disregard for civilian life in Pakistan.
According to provincial police data, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed 605 terror-related incidents between January and August this year. These incidents led to the deaths of at least 138 civilians and 79 police personnel. August alone saw 129 attacks, including the killing of six Pakistan Army and paramilitary Federal Constabulary personnel.
Pakistan-based terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed or JeM and Hizbul Mujahideen are reportedly relocating their bases from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir or PoK to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a PTI report dated Sept. 20, which cited sources in the Indian defence and military establishment.
This shift follows India's launch of Operation Sindoor, under which nine major terrorist hideouts were destroyed across Pakistan and PoK. Intelligence suggests that JeM and HM are now establishing new bases in the mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, near the Afghan frontier.
The province's rugged terrain and porous border with Afghanistan offer natural cover and concealment, with many areas still containing hideouts dating back to the anti-Soviet Afghan war and the post-9/11 US invasion of Afghanistan.