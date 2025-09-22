Massacre In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 30 Civilians Killed In Pakistan Airforce Strike On Tirah Valley Village

At least 30 civilians, including women and children, were killed in airstrikes conducted by the Pakistani Air Force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province early Monday morning, according to a report by NDTV.

The strikes reportedly took place around 2:00 am, when Pakistani fighter jets dropped eight LS-6 bombs on Matre Dara village in the Tirah Valley, resulting in a large-scale massacre. All of those killed were civilians, NDTV report said.

Local media reported that many others were injured in the attack, though the extent of their injuries remains unclear. Rescue teams are deployed to search for bodies trapped under the rubble, raising fears that the death toll may rise further, as per report.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has frequently witnessed counter-terrorism operations in recent years, many of which have resulted in civilian casualties. In June, Amnesty International highlighted the increasing number of drone strikes in the region, warning that they reflect a disturbing disregard for civilian life in Pakistan.