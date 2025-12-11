'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Actor Wenne Alton Davis, 60, Dies After Being Hit By Car In NYC
The driver involved in the accident is a 61-year-old male, who remained at the scene. No arrests have been made or charges filed.
Actress Wenne Alton Davis, known for her appearances in hit shows including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, died on Thursday following a devastating car accident in New York City. She was 60 years old.
Davis was fatally struck while crossing a Manhattan intersection on Monday night.
The incident occurred around 9 p.m. at the busy cross-section of West 53rd Street and Broadway. First responders rushed Davis to Mount Sinai West Hospital, but she was later pronounced dead due to the severe head and body trauma sustained in the collision, Fox News reported.
The vehicle involved in the accident was identified as a 2023 Cadillac XT6. The driver, a 61-year-old male, remained at the scene and cooperated with officials.
As of Wednesday, the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad confirmed that no arrests or charges had been filed, though the inquiry remains open and active to determine the precise cause of the collision, the report stated.
Davis played a police officer in a 2023 episode of the critically acclaimed Amazon Prime series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Her list of credits also included roles in popular television series such as Tina Fey’s Girls5eva, the action thriller Blindspot, New Amsterdam, and the celebrated HBO film The Normal Heart.
According to her manager, Jamie Harris, Davis was a true New York success story. She moved to the city in her 20s with the ambition of pursuing stand-up comedy, and then moved into acting.
To support herself during her early career, she took a job at John F. Kennedy International Airport. "She had a huge love for New York, for acting, for her colleagues at JFK and, most of all, her family and her circle of friends (which was also huge)," Harris said.
In a poignant moment shared by her neighbour, Edward Reynoso, Davis offered a final, unusual farewell just hours before her death. Reynoso told the Daily News that Davis’s parting words to him were, "I love you, I appreciate you." He noted that the exchange felt "so weird" and "so odd" when considered in the context of the tragedy, leaving him with the impression that she may have been saying goodbye.