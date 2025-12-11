'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Actor Wenne Alton Davis, 60, Dies After Being Hit By Car In NYC

Actress Wenne Alton Davis, known for her appearances in hit shows including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, died on Thursday following a devastating car accident in New York City. She was 60 years old.

Davis was fatally struck while crossing a Manhattan intersection on Monday night.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. at the busy cross-section of West 53rd Street and Broadway. First responders rushed Davis to Mount Sinai West Hospital, but she was later pronounced dead due to the severe head and body trauma sustained in the collision, Fox News reported.

The vehicle involved in the accident was identified as a 2023 Cadillac XT6. The driver, a 61-year-old male, remained at the scene and cooperated with officials.

As of Wednesday, the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad confirmed that no arrests or charges had been filed, though the inquiry remains open and active to determine the precise cause of the collision, the report stated.