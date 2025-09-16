Israel Stocks Starting To Crack As Netanyahu Touts Isolation

Investor sentiment is shifting from the resilience that took hold in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel. After panic selling in the immediate aftermath, the Tel Aviv index rebounded and had rallied 83% through last week — adding more than $200 billion to shareholder wealth.

Stocks gained as investors bet on the economy avoiding a collapse, and the country joined a global technology surge. Defense companies saw orders rise, and were rewarded with higher stock prices.

However, market optimism hit a wall in the past few days as Israel came under criticism from the US as well as a growing comity of friendly nations for its intense push into Gaza City and an attack in Qatar. Images of starvation deaths and widespread destruction fueled calls for an end to the war, both at home and abroad.

The market has missed out on the rally in global stocks driven by expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The equity benchmark fell as much as 2.3% on Tuesday, before paring the slide to 0.3%. The selloff spanned sectors, with 18 of the benchmark gauge’s 35 stocks falling. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. contributed the most to the drop.