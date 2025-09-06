Mark Zuckerberg’s Hot Mic Moment With Trump Goes Viral: 'I Wasn't Sure...'| Watch Video
In what can be called an awkward moment, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a major investment at a White House dinner attended by leading tech executives, but was later caught on a hot mic admitting to Donald Trump that he was unsure about the matter.
Trump asked Zuckerberg about how much Meta is investing in the US, to which the Meta CEO blurted out that Meta would invest $600 billion in the coming years.
Zuckerberg said, “Oh gosh, I think it's probably gonna be something like... I don't know, at least 600 billion dollars through 2028."
To which Trump replied, "That's a lot. Thank you, Mark, great to have you," drawing laughter from everyone.
However, after realising that giving out incorrect numbers might land him in a soup, Zuckerberg was heard apologising to Trump. He apologised saying, "Sorry, I wasn't ready. I wasn't sure what number you wanted to go with," which made the POTUS chuckle.
Mark Zuckerberg gets caught on a hot mic admitting he is totally making up Meta's U.S. investment numbers based on whatever Trump wants to hear:
pic.twitter.com/DnxMALqJgK
Donald Trump's Dinner for Tech Execs
Trump hosted a power-packed cohort of technology executives for dinner at the White House on Thursday, saying the “high IQ group” is leading a revolution in business. "The most brilliant people are gathered around this table. This is definitely a high IQ group and I'm very proud of them," Trump said, sitting at the centre of a long table and flanked by First Lady Melania Trump, Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on one side and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the other.
Google chief Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook sat across the table from Trump, while Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was seated toward one end of the table.
Trump asked Pichai about how much Google is investing in the US, to which the India-born CEO replied that the company will invest 250 billion dollars in the next two years in the country. “It’s great. We are proud of you. A lot of jobs,” Trump said to Pichai.
The President then asked Nadella about Microsoft’s investment plans in the country, to which the Hyderabad-born tech leader said that the company is investing about 75-80 billion dollars each year in the US.
Among the leaders attending the White House dinner were Google founder Sergey Brin, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Oracle CEO Safra Catz. Among the technology leaders participating in the task force meeting were Pichai and IBM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna.