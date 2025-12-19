Marijuana Policy Reset: Inside Trump’s Reclassification Order — What The New Status Means For Users

In a major shift in US drug policy in decades, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday, Dec. 18, to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug.

The decision has sharply divided Washington, Reuters reported. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer welcomed the order, while resistance came from within Trump’s own Republican Party.

Many Republican lawmakers in the US House of Representatives and Senate wrote to the President urging him not to proceed, the report added.

“Reclassifying marijuana as a Schedule III drug will send the wrong message to America’s children, enable drug cartels, and make our roads more dangerous,” they were quoted as saying.