Manchester Synagogue Attack: Two Dead, Three Injured In UK—Suspect Killed
Greater Manchester Police confirmed the death of two people following the major incident outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, Middleton Road, Crumpsall.
Four people on Thursday were injured after a car was driven at members of the public and a man was stabbed outside a synagogue in the north of Manchester. Greater Manchester Police confirmed the death of two people following the major incident outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, Middleton Road, Crumpsall.
The attacker who killed two people and injured three at a British synagogue also died, police confirmed. The suspect who rammed a car into people and then began stabbing people on the holy day of Yom Kippur was shot by police, Greater Manchester Police said.
Police initially said they believed he was dead but they couldn't immediately confirm it because of concerns he had an explosive on him.
In a series of posts on X, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall shortly after 9:30 am by a member of the public.
Police were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, at 9.31am by a member of the public, stating he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public, & 1 man had been stabbed.— Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) October 2, 2025
Paramedics arrived at the scene at 9.41 and are tending to members of the public, currently four members of the public with injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds.— Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) October 2, 2025
Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the police continue to deal with the incident.
The caller said he witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public and that one man had been stabbed. It said that minutes later shots were fired by firearms officers. "One man has been shot, believed to be the offender," it added.
In a series of posts on 'X', Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “We know today’s horrifying attack, on the Jewish community’s holiest day, will have caused significant shock and fear throughout all of our communities. We are grateful to the member of the public whose quick response to what they witnessed allowed our swift action, and as a result the offender was prevented from entering the synagogue."
"We remain in direct contact with all synagogues across Greater Manchester to provide reassurance and this will continue for as long as needed. We will continue to provide updates as we can, but I would ask anyone who believes they may have a loved one involved in today’s incident, please use the Casualty Bureau information in the first instance. I would further ask anyone who may have images or footage relating to today’s incident, refrains from circulating them on social media – please do share directly with GMP," the GMP added.
âWe are grateful to the member of the public whose quick response to what they witnessed allowed our swift action, and as a result the offender was prevented from entering the synagogue.— Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) October 2, 2025
âWe will continue to provide updates as we can, but I would ask anyone who believes they may have a loved one involved in todayâs incident, please use the Casualty Bureau information in the first instance.— Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) October 2, 2025
â ï¸ The Moment Armed ð¬ð§ Police Shot The Synagogue Attacker - Distressing Footage— RT_India (@RT_India_news) October 2, 2025
The incident, which has reportedly injured four people, is being treated as a terror attack by officials, according to the Telegraph. According to the mayor, the attack took place on people attendingâ¦ https://t.co/FtuOeypXir pic.twitter.com/YZDfy3rAuz
#WATCH | On the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says, "This morning's attack is absolutely shocking. Iâm on my way back to London to chair an emergency meeting, and additional police assets are being deployed to synagogues across the country. Weâ¦ pic.twitter.com/Lv3ZAmm0tW— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025
Andy Burnham, the mayor of the Greater Manchester area, told BBC Radio the "immediate danger appears to be over." The incident came as members of the Jewish community observe Yom Kippur, which is considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
A large number of people worshipping at the synagogue at the time of the incident, were held inside while the immediate area was made safe but have since been evacuated.