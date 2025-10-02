Manchester Synagogue Attack: Two Dead, Three Injured In UK—Suspect Killed

Business NewsWorldManchester Synagogue Attack: Two Dead, Three Injured In UK—Suspect Killed
Greater Manchester Police confirmed the death of two people following the major incident outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, Middleton Road, Crumpsall.

02 Oct 2025, 08:19 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Manchester Synagogue Attack: Suspect who killed people at a British synagogue also died. (Image: Screengrab from RT_India)</p></div>
Manchester Synagogue Attack: Suspect who killed people at a British synagogue also died. (Image: Screengrab from RT_India)
Four people on Thursday were injured after a car was driven at members of the public and a man was stabbed outside a synagogue in the north of Manchester. Greater Manchester Police confirmed the death of two people following the major incident outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, Middleton Road, Crumpsall.

The attacker who killed two people and injured three at a British synagogue also died, police confirmed. The suspect who rammed a car into people and then began stabbing people on the holy day of Yom Kippur was shot by police, Greater Manchester Police said.

Police initially said they believed he was dead but they couldn't immediately confirm it because of concerns he had an explosive on him.

In a series of posts on X, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall shortly after 9:30 am by a member of the public.

The caller said he witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public and that one man had been stabbed. It said that minutes later shots were fired by firearms officers. "One man has been shot, believed to be the offender," it added.

In a series of posts on 'X', Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “We know today’s horrifying attack, on the Jewish community’s holiest day, will have caused significant shock and fear throughout all of our communities. We are grateful to the member of the public whose quick response to what they witnessed allowed our swift action, and as a result the offender was prevented from entering the synagogue."

"We remain in direct contact with all synagogues across Greater Manchester to provide reassurance and this will continue for as long as needed. We will continue to provide updates as we can, but I would ask anyone who believes they may have a loved one involved in today’s incident, please use the Casualty Bureau information in the first instance. I would further ask anyone who may have images or footage relating to today’s incident, refrains from circulating them on social media – please do share directly with GMP," the GMP added.

Andy Burnham, the mayor of the Greater Manchester area, told BBC Radio the "immediate danger appears to be over." The incident came as members of the Jewish community observe Yom Kippur, which is considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

A large number of people worshipping at the synagogue at the time of the incident, were held inside while the immediate area was made safe but have since been evacuated.

