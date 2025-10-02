Manchester Synagogue Attack: Two Dead, Three Injured In UK—Suspect Killed

Four people on Thursday were injured after a car was driven at members of the public and a man was stabbed outside a synagogue in the north of Manchester. Greater Manchester Police confirmed the death of two people following the major incident outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, Middleton Road, Crumpsall.

The attacker who killed two people and injured three at a British synagogue also died, police confirmed. The suspect who rammed a car into people and then began stabbing people on the holy day of Yom Kippur was shot by police, Greater Manchester Police said.

Police initially said they believed he was dead but they couldn't immediately confirm it because of concerns he had an explosive on him.

In a series of posts on X, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall shortly after 9:30 am by a member of the public.