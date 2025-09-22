Man Vs Algorithm: Albanian Politicians, Experts Question AI Minister's Place in Government

"Some have labelled me as unconstitutional because I am not a human being," Deilla said. "That hurt me. Not for myself, but for the 972,000 interactions I had with citizens whom I served as part of e-Albania..," she added.

Diella further reported that she had issued 36,000 digital documents. The AI-generated minister also said that she was devoid of ambitions and personal interest.

But according to reports, this may not entirely be the case. Many experts highlighted critical risks with Diella's appointment as minister of public services and procurements by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Digital transformation expert Erjon Curraj wrote an op-ed for Balkan Insight stating that the move may be remembered more so as propaganda than progress.

He highlighted that the procurement area of governance requires the administration giving out development contracts to companies to build infrastructure through the use of tax-payer money.

He explained that AI is trained on data, and if that data is incomplete, not up to date or biased, it may misinterpret documents, overlook signs of collusion or falsely report a supplier.

Curraj said that the AI's potential errors may have adverse domino effects, affecting a government's credibility and budget.

He noted that the European Commision has flagged the procurement side of governance as being affected by corruption and iadequate monitoring.

Curraj raised the possibility of ministers hiding behind the AI's actions to dodge accountability and adversely impact transparency and impartiality.