Mamdani's Victory Has Shunned Right-Wing Movements In US: Experts

It's an important, historic victory in New York, he said, but cautioned that it remains to be seen whether the new mayor will be able to deliver on his campaign promises so that an alternative system of governance, which favours the poor and the underprivileged, is possible in a city like New York and in a country known for its capitalist economy.

Mamdani, the son of noted Indian filmmaker Mira Nair, in his victory speech challenged President Trump on his various polices, and asserted that "New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants and as of tonight, led by an immigrant."

He also quoted from India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's famous 'Tryst With Destiny' speech of 1947, and said, "Tonight, we have stepped out from the old into the new."

Mamdani described himself as a democratic socialist and led a spirited campaign, from streets to podiums, before registering his victory. Trump had once described him as a 'Communist'.

Another veteran diplomat, Ashok Kantha, said the Democratic Party in the US "has not been able to find the right strategy to deal with Donald Trump. So Mamdani is one person who latched on to an issue which matters to people of New York -- the question of affordability, as everything has gone out of their reach in terms of buying housing, and groceries".