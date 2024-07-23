'Mallika Sherawat Is Nostradamus': Actor's 15-Yr-Old Tweet On Kamala Harris Becoming US Prez Goes Viral

"With US Vice-President Kamala Harris winning the backing of over half the Democratic party's delegates and emerging as the party's Presidential candidate, an old tweet by actor Mallika Sherawat has gone viral once again for its prescient insight.Made way back in 2009, Sherawat had referred to Harris as the woman who 'could be US President' one day. The actor had taken to social media to post about having 'fun at a fancy event' with Kamala Harris, who was then district attorney of San Francisco.'Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule!' Mallika Sherawat had written in the tweet dated June 23, 2009.The tweet made a reappearance when Kamala Harris made history as the first-ever woman, the first Black American and the first South Asian American to be elected Vice-President of the United States of America in 2021. Cut to 2024, Sherawat's tweet, which has proven stunningly accurate, has once again gone viral..Netizens were swift to respond to the post. 'Mallika Sherawat is Nostradamus confirmed,' wrote one user, while another said, 'Bro what is this crossover.' Yet another pointed to the fact that Sherawat had made this prophecy 15 years ago. Meanwhile, Harris, 59, set a new fundraising record on Monday in her first 24 hours as a presidential candidate, as top Democrats rallied to her in their bid to defeat Republican Donald Trump, the Hindustan Times reported."