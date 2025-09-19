Major Earthquake Off Russia's Coast Triggers Alaska Tsunami Warning

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia's coast triggered tsunami advisory for Alaska's Aleutian Islands on Thursday, local time, Fox Weather reported.

The tsunami advisory is canceled by the US Geological Survey at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (2:30 a.m. IST). The National Weather Service said that there is no risk for a destructive tsunami anywhere along the US West or Canadian coastline.

The earthquake hit the area about 90 miles east of Petropavlovsk, Kamchatka, at 11 a.m. Alaska time (It's 12:30 a.m. as per Indian Standard Time), according to the US Geological Survey.

The tsunami advisory was for Amchitka Pass to Attu in Alaska. The place is located about 125 miles west of Adak.

Earlier this week, the region was shaken by a 5.2 magnitude earthquake, according the US Geological Survey. However, this did not cause any major tsunami warnings afterwards.

A tsunami advisory is a lower-rung alert which is issued when small waves may impact an area. Strong currents could be dangerous to those living near water. Minor flooding of beaches and harbour is possible.

No other locations in the US or Canada were alerted for tsunami. Hawaii was also excluded from the warning, Fox Weather reported, citing US Tsunami Warning Center.

The earthquake is likely an after shock of 8.8-magnitude quake struck on the Russian coast July 29. The earthquake sent tsunami alerts across most locations in the Pacific Ocean. The historic earthquake hit the Kamchatka peninsula. Following this, some Hawaiians were asked to evacuate. The warning was later lifted.

Some minor tsunami waves were reported in Hawaii along with the US West Coast. However, no significant damage was done.

The US Geological Survey estimates that the cost of the major earthquake is around $10 million to $1 billion. However, the damage from the massive earthquake is relatively localised.

Massive earthquakes or volcanic eruptions underwater cause tsunamis. Tsunami waves are larger than regular waves and can cause massive destruction.