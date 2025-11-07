Major Blow For Indian Students: UK Set To Halve Post-Study Work Visa Duration

The United Kingdom is set to significantly shorten the duration of its popular Graduate Visa route from two years to just 18 months, a move primarily aimed at curbing overall immigration figures. This change, which is expected to be implemented by January 2027 according to media reports. This change is set to significantly impact thousands of international students, particularly those from India.

The reform is based on a recommendation from the Migration Advisory Committee, which advised the UK Home Office to reduce the visa length to address concerns that the post-study work scheme was being exploited and contributing too heavily to net migration numbers.

The MAC argued that the current two-year duration was unnecessarily long for students to secure skilled employment, and shortening it would better align the route with its core purpose of facilitating a transition to skilled work visas.

The Graduate Visa, introduced in 2021, allows international students who have successfully completed a degree in the UK to stay and work, or look for work, for two years without needing a sponsor.

Those applying for the visa on or before Dec. 31, 2026, will continue to avail the current two-year stay. Holders of a PhD or other doctoral qualifications will also remain eligible for three years of post-study work permission, to ensure a transition window as well.

It quickly became highly sought-after, with students from India being the largest beneficiaries. The government hopes this reduction will encourage more graduates to transition directly into sponsored skilled work roles or leave the country sooner.

The new 18-month duration will require graduates to secure a job offer eligible for the Skilled Worker Visa within a tighter timeframe. The shortened runway in a move to increase the pressure on students and job seekers, while also reducing the overall window available to employers to assess potential recruits before needing to sponsor them.

Further details regarding the exact implementation date and final regulatory language are expected to be announced by the Home Office soon.