Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Strikes Japan Coast, Tsunami Alert Issued
The epicentre of the earthquake is less than 20 miles off the coast of Nichinan in Japan.

08 Aug 2024, 02:35 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>X mark depicts earthquake's centre (Source: Japan Metrological Department)&nbsp;</p></div>
X mark depicts earthquake's centre (Source: Japan Metrological Department) 

The Japan Meteorological Agency confirmed on Thursday that a 7.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Hyuganada Sea. There was observation of a long-period ground motion class of 3 or more.

The earthquake, which occurred at 1:13 p.m. IST, struck off the coast of Miyazaki on Japan's main southwest island of Kyushu.

Bloomberg reported that the meteorological agency issued a tsunami advisory for Miyazaki, Kochi, Ehime, Oita and Kagoshima prefectures — all on Kyushu.

The United States Geological Survey also confirmed the same. It added that a 6.9-magnitude earthquake followed the initial tremor.

