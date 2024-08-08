Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Strikes Japan Coast, Tsunami Alert Issued

The Japan Meteorological Agency confirmed on Thursday that a 7.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Hyuganada Sea. There was observation of a long-period ground motion class of 3 or more.

The earthquake, which occurred at 1:13 p.m. IST, struck off the coast of Miyazaki on Japan's main southwest island of Kyushu.

Bloomberg reported that the meteorological agency issued a tsunami advisory for Miyazaki, Kochi, Ehime, Oita and Kagoshima prefectures — all on Kyushu.

The United States Geological Survey also confirmed the same. It added that a 6.9-magnitude earthquake followed the initial tremor.