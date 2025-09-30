Madagascar 'Gen Z' Protests: Scale Of Violence To Govt's Response—Here's All You Need To Know

In a televised address on Sept. 29, Rajoelina announced he would dissolve his government. He said that Prime Minister Christian Ntsay and other ministers would stay on an interim basis until a new government could be formed. “We acknowledge and apologise if members of the government have not carried out the tasks assigned to them,” Rajoelina said.

The president also acknowledged the public’s frustration, adding that he understood “the anger, the sadness, and the difficulties” caused by ongoing power cuts and water shortages.

Applications for a new Prime Minister will be accepted over the next three days before a fresh government is formed, reported The Guardian. Rajoelina pledged dialogue with young people and promised measures to support businesses affected by looting.