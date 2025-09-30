Madagascar 'Gen Z' Protests: Scale Of Violence To Govt's Response—Here's All You Need To Know
Youth-led protests over power and water shortages have rocked Madagascar, leaving many dead and forcing President Andry Rajoelina to dissolve his government.
Madagascar has been hit by youth-led protests, sparked by anger over chronic power cuts and water shortages. Since Sept. 25, many people, mostly young demonstrators, have filled the streets of major cities, carrying slogans like “We want to live, not survive,” reported BBC.
The movement, inspired by similar Gen Z protests in Kenya and Nepal, reportedly represents the biggest challenge to Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina since his re-election in 2023.
How Has The Government Responded?
In a televised address on Sept. 29, Rajoelina announced he would dissolve his government. He said that Prime Minister Christian Ntsay and other ministers would stay on an interim basis until a new government could be formed. “We acknowledge and apologise if members of the government have not carried out the tasks assigned to them,” Rajoelina said.
The president also acknowledged the public’s frustration, adding that he understood “the anger, the sadness, and the difficulties” caused by ongoing power cuts and water shortages.
Applications for a new Prime Minister will be accepted over the next three days before a fresh government is formed, reported The Guardian. Rajoelina pledged dialogue with young people and promised measures to support businesses affected by looting.
What Has Been The Scale Of Violence?
According to the UN, at least 22 people have died and more than 100 have been injured since the protests began. The UN human rights office criticised the use of “unnecessary force” by security forces, pointing to deaths caused by live fire and rubber bullets.
Other fatalities were linked to looting and violence by gangs not associated with the protests. Protesters, often dressed in black and demanding Rajoelina’s resignation, have faced heavy police crackdowns, with teargas and rubber bullets used to disperse crowds.
What Tactics Are The Protesters Using?
Protesters have carried flags used in Nepal, where mass protests recently forced the prime minister to resign. They have also adopted online organising tactics seen during Kenya’s anti-tax movement.
Some reports suggest the homes of at least two legislators were attacked, possibly set on fire. But the Gen Z movement alleges that paid groups carried out looting to discredit their cause.
What Is The Wider Significance?
Madagascar has a long history of political unrest, including mass demonstrations in 2009 that ousted former president Marc Ravalomanana and brought Rajoelina to power. The current protests are now seen as the most serious challenge he has faced since returning to office for a third term in 2023.