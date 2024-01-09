French President Macron Seeks A Reset After Pushing Out Prime Minister Borne

While Macron has more than three years left in his mandate, he is already looking toward his legacy and concerned whether he might be succeeded by nationalist party leader Marine Le Pen, whom he beat in the two prior presidential elections. European elections, to be held in June, are a test case for the growing popularity of her party, the National Rally. So far, the outlook is grim for Macron, with Le Pen’s party easily outpacing his own in polls of voting intentions.