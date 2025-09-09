French President Macron Looks For A New PM Following Bayrou’s Ouster In Vote

“Which party can one even recruit from?” Kathryn Kleppinger, George Washington University professor of French studies said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “I fear we’re going to be dealing with more of the same.”

The new premier will be France’s fifth in less than two years, a reflection of the irreconcilable blocs in the country’s fractured political landscape.

The Socialists were quick to propose their services following the vote. “I think it’s time for the left to again govern this country and break with the policies that have been implemented for the past eight years,” party leader Olivier Faure said on TF1 television, referring to Macron’s time in office.

At the same time, on France 2 television, outgoing interior minister Bruno Retailleau, who also heads the center-right Republicans, said he wouldn’t take part in a government led by a Socialist prime minister. Speaking on the same channel, far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon also said he would not support a government led by Faure.

The current upheaval comes a year after Macron called an ill-fated snap election to consolidate centrist power in the face of a rising far right. Since then, France’s CAC 40 Index — home of bellwethers such as LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Airbus SE and L’Oreal SA — has fallen 3.3%, compared with a 5.4% gain for the Stoxx Europe 600 Index and a 25% rise in Germany’s DAX Index, excluding dividends.