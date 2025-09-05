Business NewsWorldLost India, Russia To 'Darkest' China, Says Donald Trump
ADVERTISEMENT

Lost India, Russia To 'Darkest' China, Says Donald Trump

Trump's remarks comes days after bonhomie was seen between Modi, Xi and Putin at the SCO summit in Tianjin.

05 Sep 2025, 04:07 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File image of US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Donald Trump/X)</p></div>
File image of US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Donald Trump/X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Tianjin, US President Donald Trump said New Delhi and Moscow "have been lost" to China.

"Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together," Trump posted on social media platform Truth Social, while sharing an image of Modi, Xi and Putin.

This comes after Trump accused Chinese Xi, Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of "conspiring" against the US.

(This is a developing story)

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT