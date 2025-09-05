Lost India, Russia To 'Darkest' China, Says Donald Trump

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Tianjin, US President Donald Trump said New Delhi and Moscow "have been lost" to China.

"Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together," Trump posted on social media platform Truth Social, while sharing an image of Modi, Xi and Putin.

This comes after Trump accused Chinese Xi, Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of "conspiring" against the US.

(This is a developing story)