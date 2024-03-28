London: Man Seriously Injured After Being Stabbed On Train; Details Here

A unverified video circulating on social media shows a man clad in a black hooded jacket, black pants, and a face mask, wielding a large knife.

A panicked passenger is heard shouting, "F****** Stop it now!" before contacting the authorities to report the incident, stating, "This man is stabbing someone on the train."

As per UK media reports, the police have launched a manhunt and are scouring through various CCTV footage to search for the perpetrator.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen shared the video on his X handle and wrote, "WTAF is this now in London?!?!?! London was once the most amazing city. It’s an absolute disgrace of a place."