London: Man Seriously Injured After Being Stabbed On Train; Details Here
A unverified video circulating on social media shows a man clad in a black hooded jacket, black pants, and a face mask, wielding a large knife.
A video of a man being attacked by a knife in broad daylight on a moving train in London has gone viral.
According to The Independent, the passenger was attacked on the Southeastern service just after departing Shortlands railway station, towards Beckenham Junction on March 27.
A unverified video circulating on social media shows a man clad in a black hooded jacket, black pants, and a face mask, wielding a large knife.
A panicked passenger is heard shouting, "F****** Stop it now!" before contacting the authorities to report the incident, stating, "This man is stabbing someone on the train."
As per UK media reports, the police have launched a manhunt and are scouring through various CCTV footage to search for the perpetrator.
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen shared the video on his X handle and wrote, "WTAF is this now in London?!?!?! London was once the most amazing city. It’s an absolute disgrace of a place."
WTAF is this now in London?!?!?! London was once the most amazing city. Itâs an absolute disgrace of a place.— Kevin Pietersenð¦ (@KP24) March 28, 2024
â¢ You cannot wear a watch of any value.
â¢ you cannot walk around with your phone in your hand.
â¢ women get their bags and jewellery ripped off them.
â¢ cars getâ¦ https://t.co/6w5JL9KjuP
Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Metropolitan Police Service and the London Ambulance Service, and the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Enquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests so far.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was seriously injured at Beckenham Junction today.— British Transport Police (@BTP) March 27, 2024
Read more: https://t.co/JkcLckT2So pic.twitter.com/xoZCsSZSoj
Appeal By British Transport Police
The British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was stabbed at Beckenham Junction.
Assistant Chief Constable Allan Gregory said, "This is an incredibly concerning incident which took place in front of other passengers in broad daylight. Overnight and into Thursday, there will be an enhanced police presence at stations in the area as officers continue to carry out extensive enquiries.
We do not believe that there is any risk to the wider public. However, we are urging people to come forward with any information that may help us. Please text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 397 of 27 March."
Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace the suspect for a stabbing at Beckenham Junction.— British Transport Police (@BTP) March 27, 2024
You will see an enhanced police presence across stations in the area throughout the night and into tomorrow.
We do not believe there is any risk to the wider public.