London Airports Face Disruption As Tech Glitch Cuts Flights

London Heathrow Airport, Europe’s busiest, faces possible disruptions after the central air-traffic control center said it’s limiting the number of aircraft flying into the capital because of an unidentified technical issue.

“Our engineers are working hard to resolve the problem as quickly as possible and we are working closely with airlines to help minimise disruption,” NATS, the leading provider of UK air-traffic control, said in a statement. The issue is affecting the Swanwick site in southern England, according to the statement.

The renewed disruption follows a full-day outage of Heathrow airport after a fire at a substation cut electricity supply.