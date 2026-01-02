‘Logon Ke Dil Badal Gaye’: How Zohran Mamdani’s Inaugural Address Wins Hearts

Zohran Mamdani has been sworn in as New York City mayor, breaking new ground as the first South Asian and Muslim to hold the post. Addressing the city for the first time as mayor, the 34-year-old promised inclusive leadership that would extend beyond religious and political divides.

Mamdani drew on his cultural heritage by sharing a comment from a supporter, who said the campaign had changed people’s hearts. The exchange quickly gained traction online, with the video widely circulated on social media.

Mamdani said his focus on affordability had been shaped by recent conversations with residents across the city. Speaking at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, he described hearing from New Yorkers from every borough, including artists who raised concerns about the lack of affordable housing.

Mamdani said it was at that event that he met a Pakistani woman, Samina, who spoke about what she believed was a broader change unfolding across the city.

“I spoke to a Pakistani auntie named Samina, who told me that this movement had fostered something too rare: softness in people's hearts. As she said in Urdu, ‘Logon ke dil badal gaye hain' (people's hearts have changed),” Mamdani said.