‘Logon Ke Dil Badal Gaye’: How Zohran Mamdani’s Inaugural Address Wins Hearts
New York’s newly elected mayor, Zohran Mamdani, has promised to put affordability and inclusion at the centre of his administration, saying the city must work for residents from all backgrounds.
Zohran Mamdani has been sworn in as New York City mayor, breaking new ground as the first South Asian and Muslim to hold the post. Addressing the city for the first time as mayor, the 34-year-old promised inclusive leadership that would extend beyond religious and political divides.
Mamdani drew on his cultural heritage by sharing a comment from a supporter, who said the campaign had changed people’s hearts. The exchange quickly gained traction online, with the video widely circulated on social media.
Mamdani said his focus on affordability had been shaped by recent conversations with residents across the city. Speaking at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, he described hearing from New Yorkers from every borough, including artists who raised concerns about the lack of affordable housing.
Mamdani said it was at that event that he met a Pakistani woman, Samina, who spoke about what she believed was a broader change unfolding across the city.
“I spoke to a Pakistani auntie named Samina, who told me that this movement had fostered something too rare: softness in people's hearts. As she said in Urdu, ‘Logon ke dil badal gaye hain' (people's hearts have changed),” Mamdani said.
“Beginning today, we will govern expansively and audaciously. We may not always succeed. But never will we be accused of lacking the courage to try,” Mamdani emphasised.
He said his administration would represent every resident, extending its commitment even to those who did not back his campaign.
“...I promise you this: if you are a New Yorker, I am your Mayor. Regardless of whether we agree, I will protect you, celebrate with you, mourn alongside you, and never, not for a second, hide from you.”
He said the city’s high costs have historically narrowed people’s choices and freedoms.
“For too long in our city, freedom has belonged only to those who can afford to buy it. Our City Hall will change that,” he said.
Mamdani was flanked on stage by close family members and senior political supporters during the ceremony. Among those present were his father, Mahmood Mamdani, a professor at Columbia University; his mother, acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair; and his wife, artist Rama Duwaji. New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who backed his campaign in September 2025 and is expected to be central to efforts on affordability, also attended the ceremony.