WorldBreaking News: Centre Approves Rs 3,063 Crore Koderma–Barkakana Rail Project
ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News: Centre Approves Rs 3,063 Crore Koderma–Barkakana Rail Project

Read below to follow more breaking news live update on June 11

11 Jun 2025, 11:28 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Cabinet has approved the doubling of the Koderma–Barkakana railway line</p><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
The Cabinet has approved the doubling of the Koderma–Barkakana railway line

(Source: Unsplash)

ADVERTISEMENT
Track live updates on Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder, Indian stock markets, US–China trade talks, Ukraine war, Israel–Palestine conflict, Donald Trump, Monsoon 2025, Protests in Los Angeles and more.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

News Live Update: This Blog Ends Here


News Live Update: Earthquake Strikes In Taiwan

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hits Taiwan on Wednesday.


News Live Update: Heatwave Continues In Haryana And Punjab

Heatwave continues in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday. Sirsa noted the highest maximum temperature in the two states at 46.6 degrees celsius, according to the meteorological centre.

Heat also swept Amritsar as it noted a high of 45.8 degrees celsius.

Source: PTI


News Live Update: Naxalites Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh

Police officials informed PTI that two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

Source: PTI


News Live Update: Fire Erupts In J&K Assembly Lobby

Fire breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir assembly lobby.

Source: NDTV
























Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT