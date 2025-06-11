ADVERTISEMENT
Breaking News: Centre Approves Rs 3,063 Crore Koderma–Barkakana Rail Project
Read below to follow more breaking news live update on June 11
Track live updates on Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder, Indian stock markets, US–China trade talks, Ukraine war, Israel–Palestine conflict, Donald Trump, Monsoon 2025, Protests in Los Angeles and more.
News Live Update: This Blog Ends Here
News Live Update: Earthquake Strikes In Taiwan
Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hits Taiwan on Wednesday.
News Live Update: Heatwave Continues In Haryana And Punjab
Heatwave continues in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday. Sirsa noted the highest maximum temperature in the two states at 46.6 degrees celsius, according to the meteorological centre.
Heat also swept Amritsar as it noted a high of 45.8 degrees celsius.
Source: PTI
News Live Update: Naxalites Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh
Police officials informed PTI that two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.
Source: PTI
News Live Update: Fire Erupts In J&K Assembly Lobby
Fire breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir assembly lobby.
Source: NDTV
