From New York To Beijing; Here Are World’s Top 10 Wealthiest Cities
The total wealth held by New York City's residents exceeds USD 3 trillion — higher than that held in most major G20 countries.
From Asia to North America, several cities have gained fandom in terms of their economic growth, infrastructural development, connectivity, and high residential prices. Alongside these, emerging markets, businesses, and the increasing number of billionaires and millionaires residing in them are a few aspects that define the overall wealth of the city.
Wealthiest cities are no longer restricted to the West, with Asian countries boasting a fair share as well.
Henley & Partners has released a report highlighting the world’s top 10 wealthiest cities. The company has evaluated cities based on the number of resident millionaires (with high net worth), rich heritage, geographic landscape, enterprise, and regional development that has a global impact.
Here are the top 10 world’s wealthiest hubs:
1. New York
The financial centre of the US tops the list of wealthiest cities in the world. At Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, residential apartment prices are at a peak. New York City is home to the world’s largest stock exchanges- the Nasdaq and the NYSE.
Highest Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs): 3,49,500
2. Northern California’s Bay Area
This city is home to the leading tech giants in the world. From Alphabet, Meta, and Intel to Uber and Netflix, all the offices can be found in this area. This city around San Francisco is a go-to-destination for wealthy tech entrepreneurs from around the world.
Highest Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs): 3,05,700
3. Tokyo
Asia’s wealthiest city ranks third in the world’s wealthiest cities. Tokyo is home to several corporate pioneers such as Sony, Mitsubishi, and Hitachi.
As compared to other wealthiest cities, this city has a lower number of billionaires living in the city.
Highest Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs): 2,98,300
4. Singapore
This is the most business-friendly city worldwide. Singapore is one of the top destinations for migrating millionaires. In 2023, 3,400 high-net-worth individuals moved to this city, which is the world’s fastest-growing family office hub.
Highest Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs): 2,44,800
5. London
Almost 23 years ago, this city was the wealthiest in the number of billionaires and millionaires. However, the city has slipped down its position due to poor wealth growth in dollars and outward wealth migration.
A significant number of wealthy people have shifted to nearby towns like Virginia Water, Weybridge, and Marlow. A few others have moved to global cities like Dubai, Amsterdam, Paris, Monaco, New York City, Miami, Sydney, and Singapore.
Highest Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs): 2,27,000
6. Los Angeles
This is the world’s most popular entertainment hub with the most wealth around Laguna Beach, Beverly Hills, Newport Beach, and Malibu. MGM, Disney, Mattel, DreamWorks, Warner Bros, and Space X are leading hubs in the city.
Highest Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs): 2,12,100
7. Paris
This is mainland Europe’s wealthiest city and ranked seventh in the world’s wealthiest list. It is home to several of Europe's wealthy entrepreneurs. BNP Paribas and LVHM are leading companies in Paris. After the UK’s exit from the EU, Paris is the financial centre of the EU.
Highest Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs): 1,65,000
8. Sydney
In the last two decades, this city has witnessed a surge in the number of millionaires and it is one of the wealthiest cities in the Asia Pacific region. More than 1,500 millionaires migrate to this city every year and it is known for its affluent suburbs like Mosman, Point Piper, Vaucluse, and Bellevue Hill.
Highest Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs): 1,47,000
9. Hong Kong
This city is one of the top 10 wealthiest cities in the world despite its poor growth in the last decade. Hong Kong is one of the top financial centres in the world, one of the top stock markets, and one of the wealthiest business leaders in Asia.
Highest Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs): 1,43,400
10. Beijing
This capital city of China is home to a significant number of billionaires. The world’s largest companies have their headquarters in this city.
Highest Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs): 1,25,600