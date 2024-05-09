From New York To Beijing; Here Are World’s Top 10 Wealthiest Cities

From Asia to North America, several cities have gained fandom in terms of their economic growth, infrastructural development, connectivity, and high residential prices. Alongside these, emerging markets, businesses, and the increasing number of billionaires and millionaires residing in them are a few aspects that define the overall wealth of the city.

Wealthiest cities are no longer restricted to the West, with Asian countries boasting a fair share as well.

Henley & Partners has released a report highlighting the world’s top 10 wealthiest cities. The company has evaluated cities based on the number of resident millionaires (with high net worth), rich heritage, geographic landscape, enterprise, and regional development that has a global impact.

Here are the top 10 world’s wealthiest hubs: